Overview

Dr. Harry Diaz Mendez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz Mendez works at Steward Family Medicine, Viera in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.