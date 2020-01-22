Overview

Dr. Harry De Meo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. De Meo works at Alexander Shifrin Medical P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Ulcer, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.