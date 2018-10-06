Overview

Dr. Harry Dao, MD is a Dermatologist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Dao works at RIVERSIDE COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER in Moreno Valley, CA with other offices in Houston, TX and Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.