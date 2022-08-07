Dr. Harry Cooper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Cooper, DO
Dr. Harry Cooper, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Hallandale Beach Orthopedics Inc.1250 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 700, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 456-3757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are very good. His new Xray technician and PA both excellent..
About Dr. Harry Cooper, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1295790871
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
