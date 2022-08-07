See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hallandale Beach, FL
Dr. Harry Cooper, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
45 years of experience
Dr. Harry Cooper, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Cooper works at Dr. Amir's Weight Loss and Metabolism Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hallandale Beach Orthopedics Inc.
    1250 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 700, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 456-3757

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Aug 07, 2022
He and his staff are very good. His new Xray technician and PA both excellent..
  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • 1295790871
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harry Cooper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cooper works at Dr. Amir's Weight Loss and Metabolism Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

