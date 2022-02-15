See All Oncologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD

Oncology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Clarke Jr works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr. Clarke was professional and caring. He showed empathy when I was in pain and listened. Surgery went without a hitch. I would return if I need further surgeries.
    Anna Baumgaertner — Feb 15, 2022
    • Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1477590503
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarke Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarke Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarke Jr works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Clarke Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Clarke Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

