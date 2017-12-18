Dr. Harry Cheves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Cheves, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Cheves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 70 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Dr. Cheves works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Associates at Lake Oconee2011 Westend Dr, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions (706) 453-9803
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheves takes time to answer questions his patients may ask. He listens. Overall I would highly refer him as a doctor to my friends.
About Dr. Harry Cheves, MD
- Family Medicine
- 70 years of experience
- English
- 1063491504
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Dr. Cheves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheves works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheves.
