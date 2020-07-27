Overview

Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Cantrell works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ, Haddonfield, NJ and Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

