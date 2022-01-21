Overview

Dr. Harry Buchanan IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Buchanan IV works at Dr. Harry W. Buchanan in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.