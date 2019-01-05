Dr. Harry Brooks Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Brooks Jr, MD
Dr. Harry Brooks Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Fallbrook Temecula Valley Orthopaedic Associates, Murrieta CA25150 Hancock Ave Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-4660
Robert C. Pace MD A Medical Corp.521 E Elder St Ste 105, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions (760) 728-5851Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Temecula Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Brooks is an excellent doctor/surgeon with a wonderful upbeat positive bedside manner. He has performed surgery on both my wife & myself with excellent results.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Brooks Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks Jr has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.