Dr. Borovik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Borovik, MD
Dr. Harry Borovik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and Munson Medical Center.
Harry R. Borovik MD PC1221 Sixth St Ste 102, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Saw this guys today and damn - certainly the best ENT I have seen in TC (have seen two others in the past) very thorough, personable - everything expected and more
About Dr. Harry Borovik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
