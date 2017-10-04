Dr. Harry Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Health Care Plans Inc201 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 238-3200
-
2
Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
This a good man. Dr. Black has a good heart and cares about his patients. Some Doctors unfortunately are not that way. I truly believe he should be a mentor to those whom have no manners are feelings towards those in Which they treat. Thank you Dr. Black.. Mike Hogue
About Dr. Harry Black, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982691077
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.