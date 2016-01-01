Dr. Harry Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Bishop, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Bishop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
Knoxville Hma Cardiology Ppm LLC10800 Parkside Dr Ste 331, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harry Bishop, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083601629
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
