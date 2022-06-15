Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Bernstein, MD
Dr. Harry Bernstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Elgin Eye Clinic2521 Technology Dr Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60124 Directions (847) 836-1122
Fillmore Eye Clinic Incorporated2100 S Triviz Dr Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 522-2121
Fillmore Eye Clinic205 E Smith Ave, Truth Consq, NM 87901 Directions (575) 297-4131
Excellent - superior appointment with both Corey- Opthalmic Tech/Refractionist & Dr Bernstein. Clear information, in depth exam, discussion of options and conveyed in depth details of multiple eye conditions and issues. Only negative is the practice does not check with your insurance to see if refraction is a covered benefit ( mine is & my insurer has called and advised them of the coverage) but they insist on charging $40.00 at the appt and then you have to call for reimbursement. Will try a stronger prescription and if thatvdoes not work will schedule cataract surgery.
About Dr. Harry Bernstein, MD
