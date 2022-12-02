See All Cardiologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Harry Balian, MD

Cardiology
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harry Balian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Balian works at Elevate Health Group, Glendale, CA in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elevate Health Group A Medical Corp.
    1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 260, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 247-8331
  2. 2
    Kenneth W. Webber,d.d.s., Inc.
    1809 Verdugo Blvd Ste 220, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 495-7041
  3. 3
    Glendale Office
    660 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 243-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr. Balian is an excellent cardiologist. He cares about his patients, and he even contacted me while he was on vacation to advise me that while he was reviewing my CT scan, it indicated that I had a brain hematoma, and told me to immediately go to the ER to be admitted. He saved my life! He has also installed the Watchman device in my heart to prevent blood clots which, again, has saved my life! I give him a 10 out of 1-10 rating. I appreciate him immensely and have recommended him to friends who use cardiologists!!
    Sonia O. Hakim — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Harry Balian, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1427150952
    Education & Certifications

    • UCI Med Ctr
    • Chicago Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Balian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balian works at Elevate Health Group, Glendale, CA in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Balian’s profile.

    Dr. Balian has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Balian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

