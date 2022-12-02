Dr. Harry Balian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Balian, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Balian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Balian works at
Locations
Elevate Health Group A Medical Corp.1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 260, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 247-8331
Kenneth W. Webber,d.d.s., Inc.1809 Verdugo Blvd Ste 220, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 495-7041
Glendale Office660 W Broadway, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 243-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balian is an excellent cardiologist. He cares about his patients, and he even contacted me while he was on vacation to advise me that while he was reviewing my CT scan, it indicated that I had a brain hematoma, and told me to immediately go to the ER to be admitted. He saved my life! He has also installed the Watchman device in my heart to prevent blood clots which, again, has saved my life! I give him a 10 out of 1-10 rating. I appreciate him immensely and have recommended him to friends who use cardiologists!!
About Dr. Harry Balian, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UCI Med Ctr
- Chicago Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balian has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balian speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Balian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.