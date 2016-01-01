Overview

Dr. Harry Aslanian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Aslanian works at Smilow Pain Management in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.