Dr. Harry Anagnostakos, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewes, DE.



Dr. Anagnostakos works at Beebe Gastroenterology Assocs in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.