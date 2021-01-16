Overview

Dr. Harry Aldrich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Aldrich works at My Cardiologist in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, Coral Gables, FL and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.