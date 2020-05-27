Dr. Harry Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Adler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Surgery/ General Surgery4813 9th Ave Fl 6, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7952
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
Dr. Adler was EXCELLENT! My Hernia Surgery went smoothly. I was able to easily walk out of the Hospital. I had no pain after surgery. Healing is uneventful and comfortable. Dr. Adler's attention, bedside manner, caring, and vast experience are top notch. All surgeons should be on Dr. Adler's level. I recommend him on the highest level.
About Dr. Harry Adler, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1861573396
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Nyu/Bellevue Med Ctr, New Y
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adler speaks German, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.