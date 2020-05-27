Overview

Dr. Harry Adler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Adler works at Department of Surgery/ General Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.