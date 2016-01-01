Dr. Harry Acuna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Acuna, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Acuna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 94-315 Leonui St Ste 208, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 671-1159
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Acuna?
About Dr. Harry Acuna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1598872707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acuna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Acuna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acuna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.