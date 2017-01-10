Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrup Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harrup Kaur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION.
They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Anisocoria and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7652 Monterey St, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 842-2500
- 2 5330 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 940-3930
- 3 53330 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 940-3930
Bruce I Lerman Dpm555 Knowles Dr Ste 117, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 940-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent, is obviously very knowledgeable in her field. Bedside manner might abrasive to some. If you are looking for a doctor who knows what they are talking about, and can accurately diagnose, would recommend Dr Kaur.
About Dr. Harrup Kaur, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427038074
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION
- Ophthalmology
