Dr. Harrison Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Harrison Solomon, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Montgomery Orthopaedics8401 Connecticut Ave Ste 800, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 949-8100Thursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Courteous, on time, professional. Excellent overall experience. Office staff was engaged, x-ray tech cordial and quick, physician assistants were empathetic.
About Dr. Harrison Solomon, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University Of Md Med Sys
- New York University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
