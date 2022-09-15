Dr. Harrison Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harrison Rhee, MD
Overview
Dr. Harrison Rhee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly and Atrium Health Union.
Locations
Concord Office1085 NE Gateway Ct NE Ste 180, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 707-2200
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Huntersville16455 Statesville Rd Ste 420, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 892-2949
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in this office is caring, genuinely concerned and efficient definitely recommend to anyone
About Dr. Harrison Rhee, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.