Overview

Dr. H Mitchell Abrahams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abrahams works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Arlington, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX and Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.