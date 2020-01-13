Dr. Harris Strokoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strokoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harris Strokoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harris Strokoff, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in South Burlington, VT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Strokoff works at
Locations
Primary Care Health Partners51 Timber Ln, South Burlington, VT 05403 Directions (802) 864-0521
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Psychiatrist best I have seen. He actually cares and takes his time.
About Dr. Harris Strokoff, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strokoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strokoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strokoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strokoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strokoff.
