Overview

Dr. Harris Sterman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Dr. Sterman works at Harris R. Sterman, MD in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harris R Sterman MD LLC
    870 Palisade Ave Ste 304, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 836-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Second-Degree Burns
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Second-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Harris Sterman, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528014750
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Residency
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Internship
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harris Sterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sterman works at Harris R. Sterman, MD in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sterman’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

