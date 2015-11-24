Dr. Harris Siegel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harris Siegel, DMD
Overview
Dr. Harris Siegel, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Siegel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Siegel & Dolt Comprehensive Dental Care2751 Buford Hwy NE Ste 302, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 369-3219
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
I have been a patient of this practice for well over 40 years. I was first a patient of Dr. Siegel's father, Alvin Siegel. After his father retired, I became his patient. I have always been satisfied with the services provided by Dr. Siegel and his staff. My children grew up at this practice and are still patients.
About Dr. Harris Siegel, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1881774404
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.