Dr. Harris Siegel, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Harris Siegel, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Siegel works at Siegel & Dolt Comprehensive Dental Care in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Siegel & Dolt Comprehensive Dental Care
    2751 Buford Hwy NE Ste 302, Atlanta, GA 30324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 369-3219
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Nov 24, 2015
    I have been a patient of this practice for well over 40 years. I was first a patient of Dr. Siegel's father, Alvin Siegel. After his father retired, I became his patient. I have always been satisfied with the services provided by Dr. Siegel and his staff. My children grew up at this practice and are still patients.
    Roswell, GA — Nov 24, 2015
    About Dr. Harris Siegel, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881774404
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harris Siegel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegel works at Siegel & Dolt Comprehensive Dental Care in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Siegel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

