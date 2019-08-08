Overview

Dr. Harris Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Surgical Associates of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Port Placements or Replacements and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.