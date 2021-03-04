See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Harris Mones, DO

Geriatric Medicine
4 (36)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harris Mones, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mones works at Luis E Orozco DC PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Chronic Pharyngitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mones Alhambra Family Practice Center PA
    2645 SW 37th Ave Ste 502, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 448-8134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Nasopharyngitis
Throat Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Asthma
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Obesity
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Thyroid Goiter
Vaccination
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Genital Warts
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Torticollis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 04, 2021
    Dr. Mones is a straight forward doctor. He is detail oriented and makes research based diagnosis. I love that his office is open 6 days a week and even on evenings. I never have to wait more than 15 minutes before I am seen.
    Marta Zayas — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Harris Mones, DO

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1497718571
    Education & Certifications

    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
