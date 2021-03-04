Dr. Mones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris Mones, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harris Mones, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mones works at
Mones Alhambra Family Practice Center PA2645 SW 37th Ave Ste 502, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 448-8134
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mones is a straight forward doctor. He is detail oriented and makes research based diagnosis. I love that his office is open 6 days a week and even on evenings. I never have to wait more than 15 minutes before I am seen.
About Dr. Harris Mones, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1497718571
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mones works at
Dr. Mones has seen patients for Throat Pain, Chronic Pharyngitis and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.