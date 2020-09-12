Overview

Dr. Harris Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Goldberg works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.