Dr. Harris Goldberg, MD
Dr. Harris Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Gastroenterology Care Center7500 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 666-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Great doctor! very patient answering questions and a true professional in the operating room.
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
