Dr. Gellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris Gellman, MD
Overview
Dr. Harris Gellman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Gellman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Traverso Hand Inc.3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 305, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 575-8056
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gellman?
I called Dr. Gelman’s office as an emergency patient since an orthopedic dr couldn’t help. I needed to see a hand surgeon so he let me come in 9am next day. The following day I had surgery. He is patient and cares about his patients. His staff are all excellent.
About Dr. Harris Gellman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316053606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- University Of Pa Health System
- Temple University School of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gellman works at
Dr. Gellman has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gellman speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.