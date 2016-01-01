Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris Feinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harris Feinstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Locations
Harris Feinstein3314 Henderson Blvd Ste 107, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 985-1852
Tampa Family Health Center5707 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 272-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Harris Feinstein, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1396893624
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
