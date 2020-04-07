Dr. Harris Bonnette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harris Bonnette, MD
Overview
Dr. Harris Bonnette, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bonnette works at
Locations
Lee Memorial Hospital2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 332-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Received excellent Follow up care by this doctor
About Dr. Harris Bonnette, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1114928009
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonnette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnette accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.