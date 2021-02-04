Dr. Harriette Scarpero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarpero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harriette Scarpero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harriette Scarpero, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Scarpero works at
Locations
Female Urology of Nashville310 25th Ave N Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best thing my primary care doctor ever did was referring me to Dr. Scarpero. She changed my life and I am forever grateful and a huge fan. The all female practice is wonderful, the office is beautiful and the staff have always been great.
About Dr. Harriette Scarpero, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1861589970
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn|LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Scarpero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarpero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Scarpero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Scarpero works at
Dr. Scarpero has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Polyuria.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarpero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
