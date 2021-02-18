Overview

Dr. Harriett Fisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Fisher works at Phys E Greenville Womens Clinic in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.