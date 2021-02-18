Dr. Harriett Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harriett Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Harriett Fisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Physicians East PA Greenville Women's Clinic2251 STANTONSBURG RD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 413-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring compasionate office. Took the time to answer questions and concerns. Clean professional office. I Will be coming back, I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Harriett Fisher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780642850
Education & Certifications
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital East Carolina University Health System
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.