Dr. Harriet McGurk, MD
Overview
Dr. Harriet McGurk, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. McGurk works at
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
We recently saw Dr. McGurk with our 3 year old and she was absolutely fabulous. Her manner with our son and her interactions with us far exceeded expectations. She is an incredibly skilled professional and a genuinely warm caregiver. I feel so fortunate she was recommended to us!
About Dr. Harriet McGurk, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New Eng Med Ctr
- Bronx Muni Hosp Einstein
- Bronx Muni Hosp Einstein
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGurk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGurk works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGurk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGurk.
