Dr. Vivien Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3616 S I Service Rd # W, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 838-5257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vivien Lee?
I have been seeing doctor Lee for years and she has always been incredibly helpful, concerned, friendly.... I've never been rushed, it's always been wonderful to work with her and she is now retired and I miss her already.
About Dr. Harriet Vivien Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1669515359
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vivien Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vivien Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivien Lee has seen patients for Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivien Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivien Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivien Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivien Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivien Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.