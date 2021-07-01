Dr. Harriet Kluger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kluger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harriet Kluger, MD
Overview
Dr. Harriet Kluger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 200-4363Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Haven Medical Center - Radiology6 Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 200-6622
-
3
Smilow Cancer Hospital35 Park St, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4191
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! I was in other care and so glad I found Dr. Kluger. I have been seeing her for 3+ years for stage IV melanoma. She got me to where I am today by monitoring me closely and tailoring my treatment specific for me. Many things (toxicities/side effects) popped up along the way and she adjusted and worked with me and my concerns. Always took the time to answer my MANY questions whenever we met. She explained everything to me and my family/friends (prior to COVID-19 when they were able to attend appointments with me). Since COVID-19 has begun I attend alone and have my wife on a video call. Dr. Kluger is still very welcoming to her and includes her in the conversation as much as she can.
About Dr. Harriet Kluger, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kluger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kluger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kluger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kluger has seen patients for Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kluger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kluger speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kluger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kluger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kluger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kluger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.