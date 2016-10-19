Dr. Harriet Dann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harriet Dann, MD
Overview
Dr. Harriet Dann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.
Locations
Glasgow & Glasgow Llp825 Washington St Ste 160, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-2508
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Dann for 15 years and would never go anywhere else. She is super knowledgeable and kind. Many of my friends and family now use Dr. Dann and she is wonderful with special needs patients that I bring to her. Lucky to have her!
About Dr. Harriet Dann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790717262
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Faulkner Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dann has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Corneal Erosion and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dann speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dann.
