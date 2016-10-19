Overview

Dr. Harriet Dann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Dann works at Suburban Eye Specialists in Norwood, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Corneal Erosion and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.