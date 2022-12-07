See All Dermatologists in Reading, PA
Dr. Harriet Comite, MD

Dermatology
5 (192)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harriet Comite, MD is a Dermatologist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Comite works at Advanced Skin Care & Laser Center in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Skin Care & Laser Center
    1260 Broadcasting Rd Ste 102, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 424-0342
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Shaving of Skin Lesion

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 192 ratings
Patient Ratings (192)
5 Star
(178)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Harriet Comite, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1053346809
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Boston U/tufts|Boston University Tufts
Internship
  • Case West Res University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harriet Comite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Comite has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Comite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Comite works at Advanced Skin Care & Laser Center in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Comite’s profile.

192 patients have reviewed Dr. Comite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comite.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

