Dr. Harras Zaid, MD
Dr. Harras Zaid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Austin608 Radam Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 443-5988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Dr. Zaid is a wonderful, caring and talented physician. Have gone through a long period of care with him, involving lengthy surgery. He goes out of his way to explain the good and the bad. Keeps open lines of communication to explain your condition(s) and what you are and will be going through. Trustworthy and capable.
About Dr. Harras Zaid, MD
- Urology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Francisco
- Urology
