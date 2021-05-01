Overview

Dr. Harras Zaid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego|University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Zaid works at Urology Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.