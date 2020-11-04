Dr. Harpreet Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harpreet Walia, MD
Dr. Harpreet Walia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.
The Retina Institute1009 S 42nd St Ste 3, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Directions (800) 888-0011
Georgia Retina PC575 Professional Dr Ste 550, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 405-0922
Georgia Retina Associates PC175 Country Club Dr Bldg 300B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 907-9400
I had a very good visit and prognosis. Very glad he is my doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Retina Institute
- Emory University Hospital
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Walia has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
