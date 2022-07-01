Overview

Dr. Harpreet Wadhwa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Wadhwa works at East Valley Urology Center in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.