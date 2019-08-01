Overview

Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Patiala|Punjabi University - Government Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.



Dr. Singh works at Terry C. Lin, DO in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.