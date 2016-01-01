Overview

Dr. Harpreet Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.