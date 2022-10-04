See All Rheumatologists in Westland, MI
Dr. Harpreet Sagar, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harpreet Sagar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westland, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, Garden City Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Sagar works at Metro Rheumatology,PLLC in Westland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metro Rheumatology,PLLC
    1633 S Wayne Rd, Westland, MI 48186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 259-8733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • Garden City Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Oct 04, 2022
    Dr. Sagar is a very pleasant and thorough physician! She consistently treats me with respect and compassion and promptly returns my phone calls and messages. Her staff has very little personality but Ive never had a problem with them. Just not as friendly as most people in a doctors office should be in my opinion. But I always get my calls returned and medication refilled. I’d highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Harpreet Sagar, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1023202553
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
    Internship
    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
    Medical Education
    • Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harpreet Sagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sagar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sagar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sagar works at Metro Rheumatology,PLLC in Westland, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sagar’s profile.

    Dr. Sagar has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.