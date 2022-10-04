Dr. Harpreet Sagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harpreet Sagar, MD
Dr. Harpreet Sagar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westland, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, Garden City Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Metro Rheumatology,PLLC1633 S Wayne Rd, Westland, MI 48186 Directions (734) 259-8733
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Garden City Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Sagar is a very pleasant and thorough physician! She consistently treats me with respect and compassion and promptly returns my phone calls and messages. Her staff has very little personality but Ive never had a problem with them. Just not as friendly as most people in a doctors office should be in my opinion. But I always get my calls returned and medication refilled. I’d highly recommend her.
About Dr. Harpreet Sagar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1023202553
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University
- Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana
- Rheumatology
Dr. Sagar speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
