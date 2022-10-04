Overview

Dr. Harpreet Sagar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westland, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, Garden City Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Sagar works at Metro Rheumatology,PLLC in Westland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.