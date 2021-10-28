Overview

Dr. Harpreet Randhawa, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Randhawa works at Lung Allergy/Sleep Disorder Ctr in Yuba City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.