Overview

Dr. Harpreet Panesar-Tsui is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Panesar-Tsui works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.