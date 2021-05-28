Overview

Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Minhas works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Maternal & Fetal Medicine in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Madisonville, KY and Greenville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.