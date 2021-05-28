See All Podiatric Surgeons in Owensboro, KY
Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Minhas works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Maternal & Fetal Medicine in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Madisonville, KY and Greenville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Owensboro Health Medical Group Podiatry
    1301 Pleasant Valley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 417-7400
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Owensboro Health Medical Group Podiatry
    510 Ruby Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 377-2440
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Owensboro Health Medical Group Surgical Specialists
    420 HOPKINSVILLE ST, Greenville, KY 42345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 377-2440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2021
    What a great , kind, knowledgeable and funny Doctor !
    Angie — May 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM
    About Dr. Harpreet Minhas, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1740575653
    Education & Certifications

