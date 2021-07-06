Dr. Brar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harpreet Brar, MD
Overview
Dr. Harpreet Brar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center3650 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 365-0966
Detroit Receiving Hospital4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-5146
Dmc3990 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 993-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brar has been my OB/GYN for 7+ years & she is phenomenal. I have never met a doctor who is so compassionate, understanding & knowledgeable. She makes me feel completely comfortable at every visit & is always professional. I truly trust her with my health. Best doctor ever.
About Dr. Harpreet Brar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982969879
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brar works at
