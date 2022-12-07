See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Nottingham, MD
Dr. Harpal Khanuja, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harpal Khanuja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine

Dr. Khanuja works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Ortho Sgy in Nottingham, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Jhu - Orthopedicswhte Marsh
    4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 130, Nottingham, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 442-2080
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2
    Johns Hopkins at Green Spring Station
    10755 Falls Rd Ste 301, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-2663
  3
    4940 Eastern Ave Ste 669, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I have been very impressed how Dr. Khanuja and his assistant examined my knee. I visited many doctors before with my knee problem, and none of them can be compared to Dr. Khanuja as far as their professional competence is concerned. He is by far the best doctor for knee problems.
    Isaak D Mayergoyz — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Harpal Khanuja, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Panjabi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1033187869
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harpal Khanuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khanuja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khanuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khanuja has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanuja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanuja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanuja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanuja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanuja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

