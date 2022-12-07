Overview

Dr. Harpal Khanuja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine



Dr. Khanuja works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Ortho Sgy in Nottingham, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.