Dr. Harpal Khanuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harpal Khanuja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harpal Khanuja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Dr. Khanuja works at
Locations
-
1
Jhu - Orthopedicswhte Marsh4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 130, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (443) 442-2080Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Johns Hopkins at Green Spring Station10755 Falls Rd Ste 301, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (443) 997-2663
- 3 4940 Eastern Ave Ste 669, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanuja?
I have been very impressed how Dr. Khanuja and his assistant examined my knee. I visited many doctors before with my knee problem, and none of them can be compared to Dr. Khanuja as far as their professional competence is concerned. He is by far the best doctor for knee problems.
About Dr. Harpal Khanuja, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Panjabi and Punjabi
- 1033187869
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanuja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanuja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanuja works at
Dr. Khanuja has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanuja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khanuja speaks Panjabi and Punjabi.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanuja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanuja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanuja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanuja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.